Jessy Mendiola contracts COVID-19 while pregnant

MANILA – Actress Jessy Mendiola tested positive for COVID-19 while being five-month pregnant, she revealed Thursday on her vlog.

Mendiola took to YouTube to share her COVID-19 journey that made her worried about her baby, “Peanut.”

“Medyo nakaka-sad lang siya. Nakaka-worry kasi kung kelan pa ko five months pregnant, ngayon pa ako nagkaroon ng COVID,” she said at the start of the clip.

She was surprised to get coronavirus after evading it for more than two years. Luckily, her doctors constantly checked up on her to make sure her symptoms were bearable.

In the initial days of her isolation, Mendiola experienced fever and mild colds. She later on developed a mild cough which worried her further.

According to the actress, should her cough persist, her doctor would recommend different medications, which they have been avoiding since she is pregnant.

“Kung ako lang to, rock and roll lang ako pero kasi I have a baby inside of me. I'm just hoping na it won't affect my baby,” she said tearfully.

Fortunately, her cough eased the next day. It took Mendiola 11 days inside her room before testing negative twice through antigen kits.

Last August, Mendiola and Luis Manzano announced to the public that they are expecting a baby.

The couple got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, and belatedly announced having tied the knot two months later in April.



