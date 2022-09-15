MANILA – Jake Cuenca feels fortunate to have been given the opportunity to work with the “most amazing people” in the entertainment industry when he filmed “K-Love” and “Cattleya Killer” simultaneously.

On Instagram, the actor described his experience doing the two projects at the same time, saying all the hard work was worth it.

“It wasn't easy juggling both characters simultaneously especially when both project have a deadline but I just kept reminding myself on the days of exhaustion that I was even lucky to be working at all during the pandemic let alone be working on two amazing project like 'K-Love' and 'Cattleya Killer,'” he said.

“K-Love” is an exclusive Viu Original Series inspired by the global cultural phenomenon of Korean dramas. It features Cuenca, Iza Calzado, Isabelle Daza, Sue Ramirez and Gabby Padilla.

It will stream on Viu beginning next month.

On the other hand, “Cattleya Killer” is a thriller set for international release featuring Cuenca, Arjo Atayde, Christopher de Leon, Jane Oineza, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino, Ria Atayde, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil, Rafa Siguion-Reyna and Jojit Lorenzo.

“Cattleya Killer” follows “Almost Paradise,” the first American TV series filmed entirely in the Philippines, which ABS-CBN co-produced with Hollywood’s Electric Entertainment.

