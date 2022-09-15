Jack White of White Stripes coming to Manila for a concert

MANILA – Jack White, one of the founding members of the American rock duo White Stripes, is coming to the Philippines for a concert.

According to concert presenter Wilbros Live, White will stage a concert in Manila for the first time on November 5.

The show will be held at the Samsung Hall in Taguig City.

Tickets for the concert will begin to go on sale on September 23 via SMTickets.com.

Among White's hits are “Seven Nation Army,” “Love is Blindness,” “Blue Orchid,” “Steady as She Goes,” and “Icky Thump.”

He has earned several Grammy awards and nominations in recent years.