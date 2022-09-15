Actor Inigo Pascual was in for a treat after getting a greeting from Oscar winner Susan Sarandon for his birthday.

In an Instagram post, Pascual shared a photo on set with Sarandon sharing his experience with his new series "Monarch."

"Exactly a year ago today, was my first day on set for @monarchonfox. My first day on set was also my birthday, and I was both stressed out and excited about it. I didn’t want anyone to know about my birthday or give me extra attention just because of my birthday. I was too shy," Pascual said in the caption.

"Before one of the scenes, they brought out a cart with balloons and a cake and started singing Happy Birthday. I was so grateful but scared for my life that I would have to do a speech and not know what to say since it was my first day. Thankfully we had to rush back into filming because of time," he added.

"So grateful for my Monarch family after that scene I went up to my Grandma Dottie @susansarandon and told her that all I wanted for my birthday was a selfie with her."

Sarandon replied to the post and said: "And I was so excited to meet you and get to know you., even a little. Love to hear you sing so I’m following you. Love from your Dottie."

"I love you! You just made my birthday this year extra special again," Pascual added.

The upcoming US television series "Monarch," which marks Pascual’s first international acting project, is coming to the Philippines via iWantTFC this month.

Sarandon won Best Actress for her film "Dead Man Walking" at the 1996 Oscars.

ABS-CBN, which is Pascual’s home network in the Philippines, has the exclusive linear TV rights to air the series in the country.

Filipinos will be able to stream the series first on iWantTFC in the Philippines 48 hours after its US airing on Fox TV. This will be followed by ABS-CBN’s platforms at a later date to be revealed soon.

