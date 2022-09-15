Demi Lovato says latest concert tour will be her 'last'

American singer Demi Lovato announced Wednesday that her latest concert tour will be her last.

“I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story.

She added that she will be needing her fans' help to "power through" with the rest of her tour.

“I need help singing, so sing loud for me bbs,” she added. “I barely have a voice. I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight. Please sing for me,” she said.

Lovato released her "HOLY FVCK" album and started her concert tour in August with special guests Dead Sara and Royal & the Serpent.

Her last studio album "Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over," released in April 2021, peaked at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Lovato first appeared as an artist in the children's television series "Barney & Friends" from 2002 to 2004. She rose to fame in 2008 for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney film "Camp Rock" where her duet "This Is Me" gained prominence.

Lovato, who has some 104 million followers on Instagram, was briefly engaged to actor Max Ehrich last year. Lovato said later that the engagement was an attempt to "prove to the world that I'm okay."

In a tell-all documentary released last year, the singer spoke in detail about her addiction to drugs and other mental health issues.

Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for an overdose in 2018 and was also left with some brain damage.

— with a report from Reuters

FROM THE ARCHIVES: