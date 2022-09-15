MANILA -- Aicelle Santos and her family are seeking financial help for their mother, Leonila, who remains unconscious and is still in the ICU after suffering a cardiac arrest three weeks ago.

On Instagram, Santos asked for help and posted the link of the GoFundMe account that was created for their mother.







"We humbly ask for your support in our fight to keep our mom alive. Sharing this link/post and donating any amount through our #GoFundMe account will be a great help to us. Mommy remains on a mechanical ventilator in the ICU and has not regained consciousness since her cardiac arrest three weeks ago," Santos wrote.

Last week, Santos also took to social media to ask prayers for her mother.

Santos first shared that her mother was in critical condition in an August 23 Instagram post.

Despite her family’s apprehensions, Santos said they continue to have faith that her mother will recover fully.

“Buo ang pananalig namin sa Panginoon na bukas gigising ka na parang walang nangyari, na wala ka nang sakit. And we declare life upon you and complete healing in the mighty name of Jesus!" Santos wrote at the time.

“We miss you ma! Gising ka na po!” she added.