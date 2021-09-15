MANILA -- YouTube has partnered with local telco Smart in bringing to life this year’s NextUp in the Philippines.

NextUp is a contest that searches for and trains the country’s next generation of YouTube content creators.

“YouTube is all about the content creators and we’re committed to supporting their discovery and growth. We hope to enable not just the finalists but all the NextUp participants, so more creators can benefit from this amazing initiative,” said Marc Lefkowitz, director of YouTube partner development and management for Asia Pacific.

“Together with Smart, we will hone their skills and help them seize the economic opportunities that come with having a growing YouTube channel,” Lefkowitz added.

For this year, YouTube and Smart will look for 12 Filipino content creators who will each receive equipment stipend worth P100,000, and free data packs.

Furthermore, they are entitled to participate in an online creator camp where they will receive mentorship from industry experts, NextUp alumni, and current YouTube content creators about production skills, audience development, and channel growth among others.

Meanwhile, there will also be a series of online training workshops for the non-finalists.

Since it was launched in 2011, NextUp has helped over 500 creators in more than 13 countries take their channels to the next level through skill development and a network to help them create compelling content.

In the Philippines, NextUp has helped launch the careers of some of the country’s most notable YouTube creators today such as Raiza Contawi, Team Lyqa, and Renee Dominique who has already collaborated with international singer-songwriter Jason Mraz.