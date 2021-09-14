WATCH: Ylona Garcia’s ‘Don’t Go Changing’ MV

Ylona Garcia appears in the music video for her latest single under 88rising, ‘Don’t Go Changing.’ 88rising

MANILA — Ylona Garcia released on Tuesday her new single, “Don’t Go Changing,” a pop ballad about parting ways with a loved one.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate also premiered the music video for the track, which was produced by Jonas Jeberg (Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez) and Marcus Lomax (Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus).

Garcia described the single as one “that embraces truth towards life’s many mysteries, tough love in particular.”

“Don’t Go Changing” is part of “Head In The Clouds III,” the latest collaborative album from artists of 88rising, a US-based media company championing Asiand and Asian-American talent.

The full record will be released in early 2022 as a visual album, comprising of music videos including Garcia’s, which was directed by Louis Browne.

Garcia, 19, rose to fame in 2015 after finishing as a runner-up in that year’s “Pinoy Big Brother.” She went on to star in a number of ABS-CBN dramas, aside from pursuing a music career.

