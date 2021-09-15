MANILA — Star Cinema is treating movie fans with free streaming of five movie classics.

This offering is still part of ABS-CBN’s collaboration with YouTube through Super Stream amid the months-long community quarantine due to the coronavirus crisis.

Among the movies that are premiering on the video platform are “Exes Baggage” starring Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban; “Miss You Like Crazy” starring Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz; “You’re My Boss” starring Toni Gonzaga and Coco Martin; and “Feng Shui 2” starring Kris Aquino.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Since the pandemic started last year, ABS-CBN has made available a wide array of its films via its streaming platform iWant, where over 1,000 movies are free to watch, as well as Cinema One's YouTube page.