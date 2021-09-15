MANILA — Star Cinema is treating movie fans with free streaming of five movie classics.
This offering is still part of ABS-CBN’s collaboration with YouTube through Super Stream amid the months-long community quarantine due to the coronavirus crisis.
Among the movies that are premiering on the video platform are “Exes Baggage” starring Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban; “Miss You Like Crazy” starring Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz; “You’re My Boss” starring Toni Gonzaga and Coco Martin; and “Feng Shui 2” starring Kris Aquino.
Since the pandemic started last year, ABS-CBN has made available a wide array of its films via its streaming platform iWant, where over 1,000 movies are free to watch, as well as Cinema One's YouTube page.
Star Cinema, Exes Baggage, Miss You Like Crazy, You're My Boss, Feng Shui 2, YouTube