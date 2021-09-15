Photo from World of Wonder's Twitter account.



Filipino drag queen Stephanie Prince will attempt to take home the crown as she competes in the second season of "Canada's Drag Race."

The drag queen from Calgary, Alberta is joining 11 other queens in the Canadian franchise of the hit reality series "RuPaul's Drag Race" airing on October 14.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“I’m here in season 2 to bring a little bit of sweetness and a little bit of bitchiness and a little bit of personality. And when I say a little bit, I said a lot,” Prince said during her “Meet The Queens” interview.

“If you are ever doubting yourself and you want a brutally honest answer you come to me. That’s when I tell you, you look bad, and that’s when I tell you, this is what you need to fix. And you’re gonna thank me later,” Prince added.

The drag queen said she will be showcasing her culture in the competition in the hopes of bringing home the crown.

“I’m here to represent my culture which are Filipinos, and my Asian sisters and my ladyboys who are watching me doing, aow!” she added.

Kyne from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario was the first Filipino drag queen to compete in “Canada’s Drag Race” placing 11th overall in its debut season.

American production company World of Wonder recently announced their call for applicants for the debut season of “Drag Race Philippines.”

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand.”

RELATED VIDEO: