'Marry Me, Marry You' throws birthday surprise for Edu Manzano

MANILA – The cast and crew of the new ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You” threw a little birthday surprise for Edu Manzano.

Manzano shared a picture of the balloon set up they prepared for him as he turned a year older.

“A funny thing happened on the way to my room from the taping of ABS newest teleserye 'Marry Me Marry You.' Hijacked by cast and crew,” he wrote in the caption before tagging his co-stars.

In a comment in Cherry Pie Picache’s post, Manzano said it has been years since he last celebrated his birthday due to many reasons.

“This birthday was double-barreled. The cast and crew made it salubong right before midnight and then again today during a break. All to my surprise,” he said.

Obviously touched by the sweet gesture, Manzano said everyone conspired to make him feel loved.

“And it worked! From chief conspirator Pie Picache, Shine Dizon, Jake Ejercito, Pau Avelino, Iana Bernardo & Janine Gutierrez -- this celebrant’s heart is full of thanks. It will take a lifetime to fully express! Next post will be about the crew and staff! Equally guilty,” he added.

Manzano turned 66 years old on Tuesday.