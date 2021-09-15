Rico Blanco and Maris Racal perform together on ASAP Natin 'To. ABS-CBN

Maris Racal, a former housemate, was the first one to hear the newest version of iconic "Pinoy Big Brother" theme song "Pinoy Ako", now titled "Pinoy Tayo", OPM icon Rico Blanco revealed.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Blanco said he let her listen to the song before it was produced.

“It's also very helpful that I let Maris listen to it when I was still writing it. Yung hindi pa produced version. We were on video call, and when I sang it, sabi niya, 'Ano nga ulit yung original melody niya?'” Blanco shared.

According to the singer, Racal’s reaction gave him confidence that his work was okay: “I sang it on a video call...I remember that comment sa kanya, 'ano nga ulit yung original na tono?' That gave me confidence na okay. Yun ang worry ko. I purposely did not listen to the original in the first stage of songwriting.”

Blanco also admitted that his short deadline to produce the music helped him come up with the newest version just in time before the opening of the "PBB" 10th season.

“Napaganda dahil may deadline ako. I can imagine pag wala akong deadline, I might have been...too much, baguhin, baguhin. Pero siguro dahil ito may deadline, kung ano nalabas ko sa period na yun, yun na yun,” he quipped.

“I had to really move all of my other projects. Medyo tinabi ko talaga yung other projects. As in napapanaginipan ko siya. Without a deadline, baka na overcook. Mase-second guess ko yung sarili ko.”

Meanwhile, Blanco also admitted he is surprised to realize how he open he becomes about his personal life now.

“I’d like to think that we still keep a lot of things private but we’re also excited to share when it’s about music or it’s about our art. So it’s not really difficult. I’m as surprised as you guys are,” he explained.

Blanco attributed this to their same passion in music.

“I feel kasi also we’re working in the space na she’s doing music, I’m doing music. She’s acting, she’s serious about her craft. So baka doon ako nakahanap siguro ng area na comfortable ako pag-usapan, because it’s not really a private thing, it’s about something that we’re both passionate about,” he added.

For the first time since making their relationship public, Blanco and Racal did a duet on “ASAP Natin ‘To”, performing their first-ever collaboration titled “Abot Langit” on Sunday.

This came a week after Racal also joined Blanco in the same stage, although they did not sing together at the time.

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May.