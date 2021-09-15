Photos from Ellen Adarna's Instagram account

It appears that summer is not yet over for engaged celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay as they spent quality time together with their families, including the actress’ son Elias, in Siargao.

On Instagram, the couple shared some snaps of them basking under the sun in fine weather on the island.

They were seen playing in the sand with Elias, Adarna’s son with actor John Lloyd Cruz, swimming in the sea, and even riding a yacht.

This was not the first time Adarna and Ramsay went on a vacation during the pandemic, having shared numerous beach trips already on their social media accounts.

In February, after weeks of speculation, the couple acknowledged being in a relationship. Adarna and Ramsay got engaged last March 30.

Ramsay previously said he is convinced that the actress is “the one” he will finally marry, after several relationships that unfolded and ended in the public eye.

