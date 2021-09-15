Heaven Peralejo portrays Anna in the romantic-comedy series ‘Pasabuy.’ WeTV Philippines

MANILA — After successive heavy-drama roles, Heaven Peralejo is set to take on her first lead role in a romantic-comedy series — admittedly with some apprehensions.

Peralejo stars opposite Gino Roque in the upcoming WeTV original series “Pasabuy,” which will premiere on September 24.

The project marks Peralejo’s second lead role, after the afternoon drama “Bagong Umaga.” Prior to her romcom debut, the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate has mostly essayed dramatic roles, such as the young Judy Ann Santos in “Starla” and her lauded portrayals in “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

“To be honest, sanay ako sa drama. Sanay ako sa mga iyakan. Ito, panibago for me,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Peralejo surmised it would be a refreshing performance for her followers. “Para hindi ko raw sila paiyakin muna!” she quipped.

Written and directed by Xian Lim, “Pasabuy” follows Anna (Peralejo), a young executive at a crossroads, and John (Roque), an aspiring musician, who cross paths at a beach resort and get stranded there when a lockdown is enforced.

“Si Anna, basically sawi siya sa pag-ibig, kagaya ko!” Peralejo said, appearing to draw parallels with her personal life.

Teasing the blooming romance between Anna and John, Peralejo said: “May mami-meet siya na sobrang opposite sa personality niya. Kaniya-kaniya silang problems sa buhay nila, and magkikita sila. Doon makikita kung paano ba sila mag-jive. Magkakatuluyan ba o hindi?”

That Lim wrote the script and helmed the series’ production was a pleasant surprise for Peralejo, as the budding director is foremost known as a TV leading man.

“Nakakagulat nga, e. Ang ganda ng script at ang ganda ng vision niya para sa ‘Pasabuy.’ Excited talaga ako mapanood,” she said.

Asked to described their working relationship, Peralejo answered: “Akala ko, to be honest, na nakakatakot siya. Pero, hindi. Sobrang cool niya lang as a director, pero at the same time tutulungan ka niya if ever meron kang kailangan o may question ka.”

Peralejo credited Lim for helping her adjust to the demands of a romcom character, and for having a more informed portrayal of Anna.

“Naalala ko, tinanong ko sa kaniya, ‘Direk, paano mo ba gusto i-portray ko si Anna?’ Nag-usap kami nang matagal,” she said.

Recounting their conversation, she went on: “‘Hanga ako sa ‘yo, Direk, kasi ang galing na nagawa mo ‘yung script.’ Sobrang funny niya, nakakakilig, binabasa ko pa lang. So, what more if napanood mo? Sabi ko, ‘Gagalingan ko po, para mabigyan ng justice ‘yung ginawa mong craft.’”

Gino Roque and Heaven Peralejo are first-time co-stars in ‘Pasabuy.’ WeTV Philippines

Roque, too, was a breeze to work with onscreen, according to Peralejo. With a common experience as “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates in separate editions, the two easily bonded behind the cameras and formed chemistry onscreen, the actress shared.

“May perception ‘yung mga tao na seryoso siya, hindi palatawa. Pero noong na-meet ko si Gino, sobrang funny niya, ang dami kong natutunan sa kaniya in terms of business, life. May mga times din na nag-di-debate kami sa mga bagay-bagay, which is fun,” she said.

“‘Yung chemistry, mabilis na lang ‘yun, e. Maganda ‘yung nagbibigayan kaming dalawa, and sana makita ‘yun ng mga tao,” Peralejo said.

The cast of “Pasabuy” also includes Ella Cayabyab, MJ Cayabyab, Ralph Malibunas, Gail Banawis, and Nana Silayro.

Describing the cast and team behind the series as “newfound friends,” Peralejo turned sentimental as she pertained to the project’s timing, as it helped her overcome a challenging chapter in her personal life.

Peralejo, who did not mention specifically what she was going through at the time, has been the frequent subject of headlines in recent months, for her controversial romance and rumored breakup with former co-star Kiko Estrada.

“I’m thankful for ‘Pasabuy’ for sure. I think it was just meant to be. Everything was just meant to be. It’s hard to explain, but meeting the people in ‘Pasabuy’ helped me a lot,” she said.

Beyond the friendships she formed on set, Peralejo is also taking away a key learning from having portrayed Anna.

“Dapat muna may self-love. Iyon ang tingin ko.”