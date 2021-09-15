Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Enchong Dee gave his followers a peek of what it’s like to be in a locked in taping for the inspirational ABS-CBN series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

In a vlog entry, Dee shared what he does during his taping break which included a lot of room raids of his co-stars such as Seth Fedelin and Sylvia Sanchez.

“Malapit na rin kami matapos sa aming taping and gusto ko as much as possible maalala lahat ng experiences, lahat ng tinirahan namin, lahat ng friendship, lahat ng bonding na nabuo namin dito sa paggawa ng HKM,” he said of making his vlog.

As seen in the vlog, they all have a mini-villa of their own in an unnamed resort in Taal, Batangas.

Although they are away from their families during their locked-in taping, Dee said they are blessed to be staying in a very refreshing location.

Also in the vlog, Dee thanked the Gawad Urian for including him in the list of Best Actor nominees.

“Today is the day that I found out that I got nominated for Gawad Urian for Best Actor sa ‘Alter Me’ na movie. I just want to say thank you so much Gawad Urian… Siguro ako na 'yung pinakamasayang nominated na artist kasi nomination pa lang parang sobrang ang dami nang nagme-message sa akin and congratulate,” he said.

Dee said he is very humbled and honored to be in the same category as his fellow nominees such as Zanjoe Marudo and JC Santos, among others.

“Hindi pa po ako nananalo pero sobrang salamat. Lagi kong sinasabi sa mga kaibigan kong nag-message, hindi ko alam kung paano ako magse-celebrate for a nomination kasi nomination pa lang naman siya. I think it will happen on the first week of October. Let’s hope for that. Either way, I am so happy already,” he said.

"Huwag Kang Mangamba" airs every weekdays on the Kapamilya Channel