Donny visits Belle to support debut album

Photos from ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan Twitter

It appears that actress Belle Mariano had an inspiration working on her upcoming debut album as her on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan visited her in a recording studio.

In a series of posts, ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan uploaded photos of Pangilinan with Mariano in a studio where the “He’s Into Her” star was rumored to be recording her album songs.

This came after the executive’s initial post, which uses the hashtag #YesForBelleAlbum, includes a photo of Mariano inside the studio.

Within minutes, the hashtag became a top trending topic on Twitter, with fans of the actress expressing excitement.

#MayBisitaSiBelle also trended later on as fans gushed over Pangilinan’s gesture to support Mariano in her new career milestone.

Mariano has so far released two tracks this year — “Kung Ako Nalang” and “Sigurado.” The latter was part of the official soundtrack of “He’s Into Her,” and also had a duet version with Mariano’s screen partner Donny Pangilinan.

Aside from her acting, Mariano has been lauded for her singing talent in the past year. Her performance of “Sigurado” in the iWantTFC program “Fresh Take” in July drew praise for her live vocals matching the recorded version of the song.

Pangilinan and Mariano paired up in hit series “He’s Into Her”, which will be having another season.