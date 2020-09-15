Yassi Pressman reveals safety protocols on set of 'Probinsyano' now stricter

MANILA – The cast of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” have returned to work once again and Yassi Pressman revealed the safety protocols on the set of the show are even stricter now.

In an interview with Cinema News last week, Pressman shared that safety precautions are in place to make sure that they won’t get to interact with other people who are not part of the show.

“Napakarami rin po naming mga marshals at mga nagbabantay para siguraduhin na wala pong ibang makakapasok na hindi kasama ng staff, crew at ng mga artist. We feel very safe na po sa pagbabalik,” she said.

Despite the ABS-CBN shutdown and the current pandemic, Pressman is grateful that “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” remains on air.

“I feel really blessed and still very, very thankful and grateful na may trabaho pa rin po kami despite the situation,” she said.

“Kaya mahal na mahal po namin ang network at ang show na ito dahil patuloy ang pagsisikap para siguraduhing ligtas kaming lahat na magkaroon pa rin po kami ng pagkakataon na in the service of the Filipino,” she said.

"FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" airs from Monday to Friday on the Kapamilya Channel.

