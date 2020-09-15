WATCH: Arnel Pineda covers 'Open Arms' with Taka of ONE OK ROCK

MANILA — It’s been nearly four decades since it was first released.

And to honor Journey’s iconic 1981 album, "Escape," Arnel Pineda, who now fronts the band as its lead singer, shared this Tuesday a cover of “Open Arms” with his friend, Japanese rock star Takahiro Moriuchi of the band ONE OK ROCK.

The Pinoy singer posted the video of him performing his part of the collaboration at home on YouTube. “Hope you'll enjoy it folks,” he wrote in the description.

Moriuchi, for his part, thanked the Pineda for inviting him to do the cover of the classic.

“Open Arms” was part of Journey’s "Escape," which was one of the band’s most successful albums having sold more than 12 million copies worldwide.

Pineda became the band’s lead vocalist in 2007.

This is the first time Pineda uploaded a cover he did with Moriuchi.

Moriuchi, or Taka as he is referred to, is known as the frontman of Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK.

They were scheduled to hold another concert in the Philippines last May, but had to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.