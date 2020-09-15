WATCH: Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada prank her uncle

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga tapped her fiancé Mikee Morada in pranking her uncle Jojo.

In her September 11 vlog, Gonzaga and Morada were supposed to answer fan questions about their relationship while eating seafood on the table.

Gonzaga tasked her uncle to ask them the question which she collated.

During the Q&A, the couple pretended that they were fighting, with Morada giving answers that don’t satisfy Gonzaga.

“Ang plastic. Ayaw ko na, icu-cut na natin ito. Ayusin mo naman. Kapag nasa constituents ka ang saya saya mo tapos kapag nandito ka parang nakakabwisit naman,” she said.

“Hindi ko alam. Kanina mo pa kino-control 'yung gusto kong gawin or sabihin eh,” Morada answered back.

Things heated up when Gonzaga said in jest that she would punch Morada in the face.

Disagreeing with her choice of words, Morada pretended to walk out from the vlog shoot even if they weren’t finished yet.

Towards the latter part of the video, Gonzaga’s uncle started crying uncontrollably.

It was only then that the couple revealed that they were just pranking him.

Watch the complete video below.