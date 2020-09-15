South Korean actress Oh In Hye passes away at 36 - reports

South Korean actress Oh In Hye has passed away. She was 36.

Citing the Incheon Yeonsu Police Station and Incheon Songdo Fire Station, K-pop news website Soompi said Oh In Hye “was found in a state of cardiac arrest at her home in Songdo International Business District, Incheon” early Monday morning.

It added that emergency procedures like CPR were immediately performed on her before she was taken to a proximate hospital.

Citing another report from news outlet OSEN, Soompi said Oh In Hye “did not regain consciousness following cardiac arrest.”

Oh In Hye began her acting career in the film “Sin of the Family” in 2011.

After that, she starred in other projects such as “Red Vacance Black Wedding,” “No Breathing” and “The Plan” among others.