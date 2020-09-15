Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Patrick Garcia gets birthday surprise from family

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2020 11:32 AM

MANILA -- Actor Patrick Garcia celebrated his birthday on Monday, September 14, with his family.

On Instagram, Garcia thanked his wife and children for the birthday surprise.

For her part, Garcia's wife Nikka Martinez also shared her birthday greeting for the actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WE LOVE YOU PAT!💋 ....more than you can ever imagine!

A post shared by Nikka Garcia (@nikkamgarcia) on

Garcia and Martinez were married in March 2015. They have three daughters Chelsea, Patrice and Francisca Pia. 

Garcia also has a son with Jennylyn Mercado.

