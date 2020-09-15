LOOK: Patrick Garcia gets birthday surprise from family

MANILA -- Actor Patrick Garcia celebrated his birthday on Monday, September 14, with his family.

On Instagram, Garcia thanked his wife and children for the birthday surprise.

For her part, Garcia's wife Nikka Martinez also shared her birthday greeting for the actor.

Garcia and Martinez were married in March 2015. They have three daughters Chelsea, Patrice and Francisca Pia.

Garcia also has a son with Jennylyn Mercado.