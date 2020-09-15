LOOK: Katy Perry's baby receives gift from Taylor Swift

Katy Perry took to Instagram to share that her baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom received a gift from Taylor Swift.

On Instagram, Perry posted photos of a silk baby blanket, embroidered with words "Baby Bloom" and a flower from Swift.

"Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager," Perry wrote in the caption.

Perry gave birth to her first baby with actor Orlando Bloom last month.

After years-long rift, Perry and Swift finally reconciled in May last year when Perry sent Swift an olive wreath.

In June 2019, the Perry publicly announced their reconciliation in an Instagram post.