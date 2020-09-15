LOOK: Jana Agoncillo starts building their family home

MANILA -- Kapamilya child star Jana Agoncillo is now building her own house.

On Monday, Agoncillo posted a photo of the ongoing construction of the house on Instagram.

In the caption of her post, Agoncillo said she is thankful for the blessing.

"Kahit maliit basta galing sa marangal at pinagsikapan mo, just proud & grateful. Thank you Jesus for making way and aligning everything. I love you, Jesus. May masisilungan na kami," Agoncillo wrote.

Agoncillo, who starred in the ABS-CBN dramas "Dream Dad," "Ningning" and "Starla," said in a previous interview that her dream for her family is to have their own house.

In an earlier post, she announced to her followers that she has started taping for ABS-CBN series "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin."