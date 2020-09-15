Home  >  Entertainment

Dimples Romana shares virtual date with friends Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Montes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2020 11:33 AM

MAYNILA -- Actress Dimples Romana on Tuesday shared how she bonds with her friends under the "new normal" setup.

"What dates with my constants look like these days. Kayo? Sino ka-date ninyo online these days?" Romana wrote in the caption.

In previous interviews, Romana shared her closeness with Bernardo and Montes. Their friendship started on the set of the 2010 series “Mara Clara.”

Bernardo will soon be doing a new TV project with Daniel Padilla. 

