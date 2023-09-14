Why 'I Told Sunset About You' is a hit, according to Billkin and PP

Thai actors Billkin Putthiong and PP Krit. Angela Sacay

MANILA — For Thai actors Billkin Putthiong and PP Krit, the relatability and narrative of the queer series "I Told Sunset About You" and "I Promised You The Moon" were big factors that made them a hit.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Billkin said that the sincerity of their characters Teh (Billkin) and Oh-aew (PP) made international viewers feel their connection.

"I think it's sincerity, because during the work, we always keep the feeling to be true, be sincere. I think everyone can feel it, the feeling language in our show. And we’re very happy that they can feel our communication through our acting and also our songs," Billkin said.

PP also credited the other members of the cast, saying they helped shape the story of the protagonists.

"I think it’s not just about Oh-aew, maybe it’s like from the whole story. Maybe like the relationship part with Teh that bring us here and maybe about Oh-aew, I think he’s kind of really like— emotional too, and just kind of (a) true person," PP said.

Asked how they feel that their chemistry as a pair works, Billkin said:

"Maybe it’s because we are very close in our real life too. Also that benefits our work because we can act.

"And some of the characters, they’re a lot from us too in life," PP added.

PP expressed his joy to finally meet their Filipino fans and make new memories with them.

"I’m so happy to be here and about the fan meeting — like, it was so amazing. I love the vibe and all the energy that the fans sent in to us and I hope that we can come back to see them again," PP said.

"I mean, even like before the show starts we can hear they scream our name and just to see the photos," he added.

Billkin noted how enthusiastic the Filipino crowd is, saying the drew energy from them.

"Actually, my first visit was last year for vacation but for work, it’s yesterday. And I really enjoyed (it), the people are very nice. They’re crazy, they’re crazy. When we’re in the show, they’re highly participating, we also got some good energy back," Billkin said.

"Actually, a lot. Actually, the whole show. Even some parts of the show are similar to other series, but you know, the vibe or the engagement, the energy that we get and what we resonated back, it’s always

different in every moment of the series, of every show," he added.

Both PP and Billkin expressed gratitude to their Filipino supporters for being a part of their journey, saying they felt loved during their stay in the Philippines.

"We would like to say thank you for all the fans and we hope we can see each other again and thank you for being a part of us, thank you for your support," PP said.



"Thank you for the love, we can feel it. We so love them very much," Billkin added.

