NIKI showcases 'Nicole' at sold-out concert in PH

Indonesian singer NIKI showcased her latest album "Nicole" in her sold-out solo concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 13, 2023. Courtesy of Live MNL

MANILA — Indonesian singer NIKI showcased her latest album "Nicole" in at her first solo concert in the Philippines, held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

She pumped up the crowd with the album's tracks "Before" and "Keepings Tabs" followed by "Vintage" from "Zephyr" and "Selene" from "Moonchild".

Before playing one of her hits "urs', NIKI thanked her Filipino fans for a sold-out show. She joined the "Head In The Clouds" tour last year.

"It's so good to be back in Manila. It's like my first ever headline arena show ever in my career, you guys sold out in like minutes. Thank you so, so much. This would be nothing without you. Thank you for being here," NIKI said.

After playing her track "Autumn", fans went wild when NIKI played her hit song "Backburner" followed by "Anaheim".

The Indonesian singer then opted for a chill vibe when she sang "Take a Chance with Me", "The Apartment We Won’t Share", "Around", "Lose", and "Facebook Friends".

Filipino fans also enjoyed listening "La La Lost You" and "Split" and turned on their flashlight while NIKI performed "Oceans and Engines".

The singer dazzled in a sparkly school uniform when she played "High School In Jakarta".

NIKI concluded the set with Filipino favorites "lowkey" and her Marvel track "Every Summertime".