MANILA – Kyle Echarri's journey came full circle as he got the chance to share the "ASAP Natin ‘To" stage with Sarah Geronimo last Sunday.

Echarri took to Instagram to post several pictures of himself alongside Geronimo during their performance of The Weeknd's "Popular." Additionally, he shared a photo that featured his younger self in the audience, seemingly cheering Geronimo on.

“Absolute dream come true to perform with my Coach @justsarahgph on the ASAP stage. Crazy to think about 9 years ago I was just cheering her on while she was performing on this exact stage,” he said.

“Love you forever Coach thank you for everything,” he added.

Echarri began his showbiz career after he joined “The Voice Kids” eight years ago.

He finished in the Top 6 in the second season of the show in 2015 as part of Geronimo’s team.

Prior to their “ASAP Natin ‘To” collaboration, he was recently reunited with his "coach" at her latest major concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

Echarri later on ventured into acting and is best known for being part of the hit afternoon series "Kadenang Ginto."

He had just starred in the youth-oriented musical series "Lyric and Beat" and he also played young Apollo in the new series "The Iron Heart," who is portrayed by Richard Gutierrez as an adult.