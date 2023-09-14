International pop superstar Justin Bieber showed off his sweet side as he penned a doting anniversary message to wife Hailey.

Bieber took to Instagram to mark their fifth anniversary as a couple, reiterating his undying love to Hailey.

“To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations,” he wrote in the caption.

“So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

Hailey, on the other hand, had a simpler greetings for Bieber on social media: “5. I love you.”

The couple tied the knot in New York in September 2018.

Bieber was supposed to visit the Philippines as one of his stops in Asia for his "Justice World Tour" last year.

However, he had to cancel his world tour due to health issues.

