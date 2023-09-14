Janella Salvador gushes over meeting Kitchie Nadal

Janella Salvador turned into a fan girl as she finally met one of the singers, whose songs she used to religiously listen to growing up.

On Instagram, Salvador shared how thrilled she was when she came face to face with OPM rocker Kitchie Nadal.

The two got together as both of them took part in the “ASAP Natin ‘To” show in Milan, Italy.

“I remember being 7 listening to her cassette tape over and over, singing this song every chance that I get for events and auditions & queuing up for one of her concerts,” she wrote in the caption.

“After 18 years… this little girl finally met [Kitchie],” she added.

Salvador’s post came with their picture together, and two short clips of a younger version of herself taken in 2005 while singing Nadal’s "Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin" at a singing contest.

Nadal, who has stayed away from the limelight for years now, is already based in Spain with her husband Carlos Lopez, a Spanish journalist.

The two, who got married in 2015, are expecting their second child together.