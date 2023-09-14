G Music Fest 2023 to feature all-Filipino lineup

MANILA – The G Music Fest this year features a lineup of entirely local talent, ensuring a memorable night of music.

Among the artists scheduled to perform at this year's music festival are Urbandub, The Itchyworms, December Avenue, I Belong To The Zoo, Lola Amour, Dilaw, BINI, PLAYERTWO, Paul Pablo, Sugarcane, Mayonnaise, Ace Banzuelo, Nobita, Munimuni, Joem, Syd Hartha, and the queens of "Drag Race Philippines."



"Our vision for this year's G Music Fest is to create a space where music, creativity, technology, and sustainability converge. We want to celebrate the rich tapestry of Pinoy talent while also showcasing the innovations that make such celebrations possible," said Peter Ramirez, Globe Rewards senior manager and G Day program lead.



Aside from the usual music festival, this year’s event will also feature the Creator Hub, which aims to dive deeper into the realm of creativity and community building.

Visitors can immerse themselves in DIY experiences, including a live mural show, Gudi Drip Studio, and a busker stage. The paint-and-sip activity through Drip Splash also promises a fusion of art and relaxation, making it a must-try for all.



The festival also aims to push the boundaries of digital art, offering everyone a chance to interact with installations such as Sketch To Life, the Digital Art Tunnel, Caption Cam, and the Immersive Art Cube, celebrating the fusion of art and technology.



Guests may also enjoy immersive AR/VR games via 5G Pixel Play.

Moreover, festival-goers can also indulge in a gastronomic journey with a diverse range of food options that will be available at the event.

The fourth G Music Fest is slated on September 16 at the Ayala Circuit Makati Open Grounds.