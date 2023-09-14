Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya artists Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Thursday along with the all-girl group Baby Dolls as they danced to Chris Brown's "Turn Up The Music."

Diaz and Fedelin appeared on the program to promote their upcoming iWantTFC series "Fractured."

After their performance, the two were joined by their co-stars Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Daniela Stranner, Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma to promote the series.

Aside from doing the "Mini Ms. U" dance craze, the young stars also shared their dream destinations.

“Fractured” tells of a dream vacation gone wrong after a group of influencers get stuck on an island.

Directed by Thop Nazareno, the series will premiere on iWant app and its YouTube channel on September 15.

Also part of the series are Jennica Garcia, Mylene Dizon and KaladKaren.

