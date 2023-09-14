'Drag Race PH' celebrates Golden Gays with non-elimination episode

'Drag Race Philippines' celebrated the Golden Gays in the country with a non-elimination episode aired last September 13, 2023. Screenshot from WOW Presents Plus

MANILA — The competition series "Drag Race Philippines" celebrated the Golden Gays in the country with a non-elimination episode aired Wednesday.

In the seventh episode, the six remaining queens battled it out in a mini-challenge doing a quick makeup look and a pictorial. Bernie won the task, getting an advantage.

Bernie was assigned to assign the Golden Gays that they will transform to be part of their drag family.

The queens' designated Golden Gays were:

Amparing, 62 (Bernie)

Captivating Meow Meow, 71 (Captivating Katkat)

Tequila Sunrise, 93 (Arizona Brandy)

Chloe Laruso So, 47 (M1ss Jade So)

Carmen Dela Rue, 87 (OV C--T)

Mitsu Beshie, 60 (Hana Beshie)

The six remaining queens and their partners impressed the judges, who announced it would be a non-elimination episode.

"Because there has been so much in our community na nangyari ang you lived through it. I honestly don't know how we'll thank you. All the young gays in the world owe you so much. You really paved the way for all of us," judge Jiggly Caliente said.

OV C--T and Bernie were the top queens and performed a lipsync performance to "A Little Kiss, a Little Hug" by Vernie Varga, with the latter winning the episode.

"Talagang dalang-dala niyo po 'yung sarili niyo sa entablado. Talaga pong masasabi ko na kaya niyo pong rumampa and in terms of looks, wala pong napag-iwanan pareho po kayong maganda from head to toe," Kaladkaren said to Bernie's runway.

"When you came in, you look like a winner, both of you, nakakorona na sila kaagad," Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz added.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: