MANILA – Carlo Aquino turned to his social media platform to share a video capturing a serene moment with his girlfriend, actress Charlie Dizon.

In the video which he skillfully filmed himself, Dizon can be seen standing by the shoreline, gazing at the breathtaking horizon.

As the sun sets, Aquino's voiceover conveys his heartfelt emotions.

“Sa paglubog ng araw, dumadagundong ang damdamin ko sabay ng hampas ng alon. Dumadagundong ng pag-asa para sa hinaharap,” he said.

Although the video initially carried a serious tone, Aquino added a humorous twist towards the end.

“Pero sa huli, palaging may ngiti. May food trip kasi,” he quipped, his camera panning to Dizon happily munching on snacks.

In July, Dizon finally confirmed long-standing rumors romantically linking her with Aquino during an interview with TV5.

“Opo, boyfriend ko po. Sobrang supportive din. Ay, first time ko sinabi sa inyo yan,” said Dizon.

They also opened up about their relationship in the August 15 episode of the morning talk show "Magandang Buhay."

Aquino visibly held back tears on the topic of loving a partner unconditionally and in spite of changes over the duration of a relationship.

Dizon was similarly tearful when she talked about Aquino being the "biggest surprise" in terms of the timing of their romance.

On screen, the two starred in the Black Sheep film "Third World Romance," which was released in cinemas last month.

The actress is also part of the afternoon series “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso” alongside Alexa Ilacad, Loisa Andalio, and Elisse Joson.