Albert Martinez teases character's look in ‘Penduko’

instagram.com/albertmartinezph

MANILA – Veteran actor Albert Martinez shared a sneak peek of his character’s look in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Penduko.”

Martinez took to Instagram to tease his fans for his new project, in which he will be sporting long white hair to go with his beard.

The actor will be joining lead star Matteo Guidicelli, who has been actively dropping some snippets of their shooting.

It was in October 2019 when it was announced that Guidicelli will be playing Pedro Penduko, replacing James Reid.

"Sobrang overwhelming kasi we all know Pedro Penduko is a big, big name in Philippine cinema and Philippine culture kumbaga. So it's such an honor to hopefully carry it out with justice and with credibility," he said in an interview then.

Also included among the cast members is Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, who also bared some of her looks for the film.

Meanwhile, Martinez is currently part of the ABS-CBN series “The Iron Heart.” He is playing the character of Engr. Priam, enemy of Apollo (Richard Gutierrez).

