MANILA – Solenn Heussaff was overjoyed to be reunited with her daughter Thylane and husband Nico Bolzico after spending a month away from them.

Bolzico and Thylane returned from their 30-day trip to Argentina as Heussaff was unable to join them because of work commitments.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Bolzico talked about how much he and Thylane enjoyed their vacation in Argentina but that doesn’t compare to the joy they felt being reunited with Heussaff.

“We miss the horses, the calves, the farms, the green fields, our new friends, our pinsans, our abuelos, our tios, the plaza, the parks; we miss everyone and everything from our second home; but nothing compares to how much we missed mama,” he captioned his post.

In the clip, Heussaff can be seen giving Thylane a really tight hug with Bolzico capturing the moment.

Heussaff and Bolzico welcomed Thylane on New Year's Day in 2020.

The celebrity couple has been giving a glimpse of their adorable daughter through their respective social media pages.

Thylane has since become one of the country's most popular celebrity kids. She is often spotted with her cousin Dahlia Amelie, the daughter of Heussaff's brother Erwan and Anne Curtis.

Aside from Thylane, Heussaff and Bolzico are expecting another child.

Related video: