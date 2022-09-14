SB19 hopes to win Billboard award in future



MANILA – SB19 is arguably the face of Pinoy pop, having been noticed and recognized internationally numerous times already.

But it appears that the supergroup is not yet satisfied on how far they have come in the music industry as they eye to improve their craft and compete with the likes of Korean and Japanese pop groups.

As it sets on a world tour in the coming months, SB19 admitted that they are hoping to reach greater heights internationally, including a chance to win a Billboard award.

“Maybe at least, winning a Billboard award. Of course, most probably lahat po successful not just in career but sa buong buhay ng grupo,” said Josh during the media conference Tuesday for the group’s WYAT Tour.

Last year, the group was nominated for Top Social Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Ken echoed the same sentiments, saying he sees SB19 conquering the world stage in the years to come and serve as an inspiration to the youth.

“Thank you so much for being brave. Alam naman nating hindi madali 'yung ganitong path dahil maraming criticisms na matatanggap,” he told aspiring groups.

For the leader of the group Pablo, he is hoping to help the economy through their music in the future – just like how K-pop groups boost South Korea’s economy.

“Dini-declare ko na establish na 'yung OPM or P-pop industry all over the world. Para naman makatulong sa economy ng Philippines lalo na kapag maraming foreigners na talagang dumadayo talaga dito para panoorin 'yung mga shows natin. At pwede na nating i-export yung mga show natin,” Pablo said.

Stell, on the other hand, assured the fans that as long as they have their A’Tins, they will keep on producing music.

He also said that he wants SB19 to be remembered as a group who did not give up in fighting for their dreams.

“Alam naman natin na 'yang pangalang SB19 matagal na siyang nakikilala, naririnig, marami na nakuhang awards and nominations pero hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin namin nahi-hit talaga 'yung top sa mga nominations,” Stell continued.

“Hindi rin 'yun nagpapapigil sa 'min na abutin pa 'yung higher dreams namin. Hindi kami susuko. Dun namin gusto makilala — to be a group na hindi talaga titigil hanggat 'di namin naaabot 'yang pangrap namin.”

SB19 ultimately wants to make a significant change in the Philippines.

“Ikaw 'yung maging front ng bansa na ito and not just in this country but pati sa ibang bansa ikaw 'yung tinitingala. They will say na this is the reason why nagbago ang history. You have made a change. 'Yun po 'yung pangarap namin, we wanted to make a change,” the group manifested.

The group is set to embark on an international tour visiting the US, Dubai, and Singapore after a three-city tour in the Philippines.

The world tour highlights the new single “WYAT” which is a disco pop track that talks about reconnecting from the past. It also serves as a reminder that nothing beats physical connection amid the shift to online.

