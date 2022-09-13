Run free: KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde mourn death of dog

Photos from KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde's Instagram account

MANILA – Singer couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde were at a loss for words as they said goodbye to their dog of seven years, Beau.

“Beau,I’m trying to find the words to describe how I feel right now, but my love, it’s so hard. I just want to imagine that you’re under the couch, hiding with my socks,” the Kapamilya singer wrote on Instagram.

Monterde noted how much love and loyalty a dog can give to his owner.

“Why do we fall in love with dogs? when from the very start, we all know it’s a heartbreak waiting to happen,” Monterde asked.

“Well, siguro, dahil grabe yung love na nabibigay nila satin, yung loyalty, yung experience — na di na natin naiisip ang sakit na darating dahil kayang kaya itong tabunan ng pagmamahal na meron ngayon,” he added.

“Salamat sa 7 years, beau beau bear. Run free. I love you my boy.”

Several celebrities condoled with the couple in the comment section, including Jolina Magdangal, Jona, Dave Lamar, Jason Dy, and Yael.

