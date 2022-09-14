Netflix drops trailer for 'School for Good and Evil'

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming movie “The School for Good and Evil.”

The movie follows best friends Sophie and Agatha as they find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil.

Based on the international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, the film stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron.

It also features Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap and the voice of Cate Blanchett as “The Storian.”

Directed by Paul Feig, “The School for Good and Evil” will premiere exclusively on Netflix on October 19.