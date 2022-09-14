MANILA -- Moira Lacambra is the new "Ultimate Slaymate" who will join Maymay Entrata in the second edition of Star Magic's digital video magazine Slay.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Lacambra shared her thoughts on winning the campaign and her excitement to do the shoot with the "Amakabogera" singer.

"It feels surreal for me. Sobrang saya it's wonderful to receive such public recognition for something that I've worked hard for and for something that I took a risk to do. And with this journey I'm just glad and proud that I am able to inspire and empower a lot of women," Lacambra shared.

"Super excited, may kaba kasi siyempre this is going to be a sexy shoot. Pero siyempre more on excited talaga dahil now we get to bond, I'm gonna get to bond with my co-slaymates and of course the one and only Amakobogera, Ms. Maymay Entrata," Lacambra added.

Asked of the differences of Slay digital magazine volume 1 and 2, Lacambra said: "Well both batch embodies women empowerment but I guess the difference would be, sa first batch they were able to highlight the elegance and power of women, but this time on the Slay volume 2 we're gonna be showing you a fun, sexy and quirky shoot of slaymates."



Last month, Star Magic announced that Entrata is the newest cover girl of Slay.

The ABS-CBN talent agency describes Slay as “a digital video magazine celebrating the beauty and power of women.”

Slay is also said to be “a platform where women get to splay being a cover girl and uncover themselves as they share their ow stories of inspiration.”

The maiden issue of Slay was released in May, with actress-singer Alexa Ilacad as its debut cover girl.

