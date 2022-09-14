Watch more News on iWantTFC

Krystal Brimner once reached a point when she doubted a future for her in showbiz, after several of her projects both as an actress and as a singer were halted by the pandemic.

Two years later, the 15-year-old up-and-comer can heave a sigh of relief, having released her debut EP and as she gears up for a new ABS-CBN teleserye — both undertakings she thought she had lost.

Making a splash with her film debut in “Honor Thy Father,” which clinched her an acting trophy from the Metro Manila Film Festival in 2015, and only a year later as the titular “Annie” in Resorts World Manila’s staging of the musical, Brimner was a promising talent who was ready to take on more opportunities in showbiz.

In fact, prior to the onset of the pandemic, Brimner had been juggling being part of the performing trio ASK on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” starring roles in the since-cancelled ABS-CBN teleserye “Kahit Minsan Lang” and the musical film “Song of the Fireflies,” as well as preparations for her debut record.

All of those, however, were sidelined, with no certainty as to whether they could ever resume.

“I was already starting to doubt myself and my career. I felt like, ‘Ay, ito na, wala na, wala na akong projects and people will forget about me,’” she told ABS-CBN News.

“I was glad that my family was there to keep pushing me to keep going because I know my success won’t be overnight. It will have to be years before I even get to where I want to be. I’m really glad that I have a great support system,” Brimner recalled.

While it did take years, Brimner can now mark a career milestone of releasing her self-titled EP, which she regards as a “dream come true.”

“It was a year in the making. It was also something that got halted by the pandemic. Luckily, I got to do it right after the [lockdown] and I still got to release the songs. I’m really happy that I did, because all the songs in the EP are really something I’m passionate about and proud of,” she said.

Brimner sees the album as a re-introduction of sorts, given most of her followers know her foremost as the curly-haired girl in a red dress from “Annie.”

“I definitely felt pressure kasi ‘yung mga kanta na na-release ko before, super bata pa ako noon, like ‘Annie’ days pa. It was really a big image [change] of Krystal Brimner,” she said, laughing.

The record tackles topics most teenagers can relate to, from infatuation, self-image and insecurities, zest for adventure, to charting goals.

“Definitely, the song that I resonate with the most would be ‘Higher,’ because I feel like I’m at a point in my life where I’m getting to where I want to be slowly. I’m starting, and hopefully it can take me higher,” she explained.

Having penned her own song in the EP — the Ariana Grande-influenced “Trippin’” about falling for someone — Brimner is setting sights on doing more songwriting for her future music releases.

That, however, will have to wait, as Brimner attends to another passion of hers: acting. After losing two roles due to the pandemic, Brimner is raring to start work on a new teleserye, which she teased has the working title “Iron Heart.”

Brimner was candid in answering which of her two passions weighs for her at this point in her life — being a 15-year-old with limitless possibilities as a perfomer.

“For me, right now, it’s acting. Considering that I still want to pursue music, acting has a special place in my heart. I don’t think I’ll ever let go of acting. Hopefully I won’t,” she said.

Reclaiming a new start both as an actress and singer after a season of uncertainty, Brimner is certain, more than ever, that she wants to keep going “higher” — as her song goes — in the industry she first entered at age 9.

Asked what she hopes to achieve in the next five years, Brimner answered: “I hope that by the time I’m 20, people will know who I am. People will know me for performing, for acting, and I hope people will find me as an inspiration. Iyon ang biggest goal ko — na maka-inspire ng mga tao, to keep reaching higher for the dreams.”

