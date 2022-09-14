LOOK: Mimiyuuuh shares 'semikalbo' childhood photo

MANILA — Internet star Mimiyuuuh shared Tuesday a rare photo of him sporting a "semikalbo" look as a child.

"A RARE SEMI KALBONG MIMIYUUUH HAS APPEARED! kimmyyyyyy," he wrote in the caption.

Mimiyuuuh admitted that the photo reminded him about his insecurities and how he is now more confident despite his flaws.

"(Seventh) birthday po ‘to ni bebe and sobrang saya po namin nyan pero hindi ako makangiti nang todo kasi naiinsecure po ako sa pangil ko sa gitna," he said.

"Actually mostly po ng pictures ko dati matipid na ngiti lagi. Pero ngayon todo smile out loud nako sa pictures dahil narealize ko na my smile makes me ME-miyuuuh."

Mimiyuuuh rose to fame in 2019 for his viral "Dalagang Pilipina" video and went on to become a successful content creator with more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

