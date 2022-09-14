MANILA – Actor Markus Paterson was reunited with former Kapamilya star and now Lapillus member Chanty.

Paterson took to Instagram to share a snap with Chanty, previously known as Chantal Videla, expressing how happy he is to see how far she has reached in her career.

“Long time no see! Proud of you,” the actor said in the caption.

Before debuting with the K-pop group Lapillus last June when they released their debut single “Hit Ya,” Chanty started her showbiz career with ABS-CBN several years back.

Chanty is in the Philippines for the first time after spending two years in Korea for training. She is with the four other members of Lapillus – Bessie, Seowon, Haeun, Shana, and Yue – for a recent meet-and-greet with their Filipino fans.

Meanwhile, Paterson also made headlines as he confirmed that he and Janella Salvador have already broken up, following the actress’ revelation that she is now a single mother to their child, Jude.

“Just to clear up the facts, me and Janella have been broken up for almost a year,” Paterson wrote via Instagram Stories. “She’s happy in life, and I’m happy in life and our only priority is Jude.”

He also clarified that he was not referring to Salvador in his viral remark about no longer wanting to date someone from showbiz.

Paterson became the subject of intrigue this past weeks when the remark, about avoiding dating someone from showbiz, circulated on social media, coincidentally amid speculation about his relationship with Salvador.

