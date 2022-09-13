James Reid attends the graduation ceremony of his sister Chantal Calicdan with their mother Ella MacDonald. Instagram: @chantyxc

MANILA — Despite his packed schedule, singer and music producer James Reid did not let pass the milestone of his sister, who graduated from college this week.

On Instagram, Reid’s maternal sister, Chantal Calicdan, shared photos of her graduation ceremony, including a family photo with their mother, Ella MacDonald.

Calicdan proudly showed her diploma, while Reid posed with a bouquet of flowers for his sibling.

She graduated with a degree in business administration and marketing management from Lyceum of the Philippines University.

“Today's the day,” Calicdan wrote on Tuesday. “From a kid who wanted to be an Astronaut. A high school student who was always the group leader. To an engineering student who kinda gave up. A marketing student who ended up loving the course and the field. And now a career woman (who doesn't even know what is sleep) in the music and business industry who just got that diploma.”

Calicdan has been involved in the record label co-founded by Reid, Careless Music, going by her social media updates.

“Cheers, I made it down the hill. Now onto the next mountains across the oceans,” she said.