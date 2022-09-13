'Family emergency' ends Glenn Close's San Sebastian film festival role

MADRID, Spain - US actress Glenn Close withdrew as president of the jury at Spain's San Sebastian film festival on Tuesday due to "a family emergency", organizers said on Tuesday.

The announcement came just days before the start of the 70th edition of the festival, which is the most high-profile film event in the Spanish-speaking world and runs from September 16 to 24.

"The actress Glenn Close has had to cancel her visit to San Sebastian Festival at the last minute due to a family emergency," the festival's website said.

"I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home," said the 75-year-old actress, who has received eight Oscar nominations and won three Emmys and three Golden Globes.

"I apologise to the festival, the jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all," said the actress, whose roles include "Fatal Attraction", "Dangerous Liaisons" and "101 Dalmations".

She will be replaced as jury president by Argentine producer Matias Mosteirin.

Other members of the jury include Danish director Tea Lindeburg, French filmmaker Antoinette Boulat, Lesotho filmmaker Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Icelandic director and screenwriter Hlynur Pálmason and Spanish author Rosa Montero.

This year's festival, which follows the Cannes, Berlin and Venice film festivals earlier in the year, will pay homage to the career of French actress Juliette Binoche and Canadian director David Cronenberg, both of whom will receive an honorary Donostia Award.