Emmys 2022 showcase achievements of diverse talents

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards returned to its star-studded in-person celebration, with some of Hollywood's most recognizable talents coming together to celebrate their peers.

This year’s awards showcased the achievements of diverse and international talents.

"I think it’s really important that we don’t think about things as domestic or international. Great storytelling is great storytelling," Netflix Co-CEO and COO Ted Sarandos said, adding that this is specifically seen with the hit show, 'Squid Game.'

One of the night's highlights is the victory of Best Drama Actor Lee Jung-Jae of 'Squid Game,' the first Asian winner in the category.

Overall, the Korean actor is only the fourth Asian Emmy winner.

Best Drama actress went to Zendaya for her challenging work as a drug addict in the HBO series 'Euphoria,' while 'Succession' won Best Drama series.

Meanwhile, Ben Stiller, writer-producer of Best Drama series nominee 'Severance' also attended the Emmys.

"It’s incredible. We worked on the show for a long time in a bubble so to have it out there and to have people connecting with it, it’s the most gratifying thing," Stiller shared.

Long established as the pinnacle of achievement in television, winning an Emmy is a lifetime dream for many talents including veteran actress Sheryl Lee Ralph who won for the first time as Best Supporting Comedy Actress for 'Abbott Elementary.'

The Best Comedy trophy once again went to 'Ted Lasso' of Apple TV+. The show has been praised by audiences and its actors alike for its inspiring themes and relatable characters.

All that @cristofernandez will reveal about season three is that there will be MORE football scenes and no beloved dog dying. #tedlasso #emmys pic.twitter.com/618PSwudbC — Yong Chavez (@YongChavezLA) September 12, 2022

"I’m grateful for the new opportunities and the doors that are opening," Cristo Fernandez, who portrays Dani Rojas, noted.

Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton in the show, said her character 'means everything' to her.

"Doesn’t even feel like a role. It feels like a different part of me, a friend I’m walking along next to, and I’ll serve her until there’s nothing left to serve," she said.

Talked to @nickmohammed about Nate’s final confrontation with @TedLasso towards the end of season two. Love this guy. 💙 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/9efdiW443s — Yong Chavez (@YongChavezLA) September 12, 2022

As for Nick Mohammed, he shared, "it’s just been an absolute rollercoaster because it’s pre-pandemic when we did season one, then the pandemic and lockdown. All of us have been on this wonderful journey."

Mohammed plays the shy kit man-turned assistant coach Nate Shelley in 'Ted Lasso.'