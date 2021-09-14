WATCH: Lyric visualizer for Kyle Echarri's 'Fuego'

MANILA -- The lyric visualizer for "Fuego," the newest single of Kyle Echarri, has been released.

Directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas, the video is now available on the YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Echarri co-wrote "Fuego" with his good friend and fellow Kapamilya star, Darren Espanto.

It is one of the tracks included in the album "New Views," which was released last June.

Echarri is best known for being part of the hit afternoon series "Kadenang Ginto."

He started his showbiz career as a contestant in the second season of "The Voice Kids" in 2015. He finished in the Top 6.

Currently, Echarri is one of the stars of the ABS-CBN series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" with his fellow Gold Squad stars Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and Francine Diaz.

Related videos: