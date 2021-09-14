Photos from Dreamscape Entertainment's Twitter account

MANILA — Luke (Keann Johnson) and Dominic’s (Adrian Lindayag) love was tested anew as they face the consequences of their actions in the fifth episode of “Love Beneath The Stars.”

"Love Beneath The Stars" is a six-episode series sequel of the boys’ love (BL) movie “The Boy Foretold By The Stars,” with new episodes every Monday available for free on iWantTFC.

On Monday's episode, the couple’s kissing scene has gone viral and they have to face the school officials weighing the situation.

Coach Mark (Victor Silayan) suggested suspension while the others just wanted a warning or the inevitable, expulsion.

As the school body president, Gio (Vaughn Piczon) convinced the school officials to give them suspension and they listened.

However, Luke and Dominic were asked to break up in order to avoid further issues.

