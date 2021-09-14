Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Kapamilya sweethearts Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo believe that they are meant to be together.

The celebrity couple once again talked about their relationship as they gamely played "The Boyfriend Tag Quiz," which was uploaded on Star Cinema's YouTube page.

In the quiz, Bernardo prepared questions for Padilla, including: "Do you think I am your soulmate?"

Padilla's answer was short and sweet: "Yeah. Siyempre."

In response, Bernardo said: "Yeah, me, too... Ang soulmate ibig sabihin destined for you, di ba?"

"I think planado siya ni God kung paano kami nagkakilala, 'yung tamang oras," she added.

"So you are my soulmate."

Bernardo believes that like what happened to her and Padilla, there is always someone who is meant for you.

"Naniniwala ako sa soulmate kasi marami kang makikilala, but at the end of the day mayroong isang person parati na... 'Yung iba nagwo-work sa kanila, like kami nag-work sa amin, but 'yung iba nakilala ang soulmate nila [at the] wrong time, ang sad," she said.

Padilla, for his part, said: "Minsan late, minsan maaga. Hindi ba ganoon naman 'yon? That's love, man, wala tayong puwedeng sisihin."

"'Yung sa amin [ni Kathryn] perfect timing," he declared.

Bernardo and Padilla, known to their fans as KathNiel, were first paired in the 2011 series "Growing Up."

Their on-screen tandem clicked that it was immediately followed by "Princess and I" in 2012, "Got to Believe" in 2013, "Pangako Sa’yo" in 2015, and "La Luna Sangre" in 2017.

In August 2018, after years of speculation on the status of their relationship, the two finally confirmed that they are a couple.

Aside from their successful television projects, Bernardo and Padilla have also done numerous box office movies such as "Crazy Beautiful You," "Barcelona: A Love Untold," "She's Dating the Gangster," and "The Hows of Us."

