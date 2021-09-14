Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- John Arcilla is honored to be considered one of the world's best actors, following his win in the prestigious Venice International Film Festival.

Arcilla was named best actor for his performance in the movie "On The Job: The Missing 8."

"Sabi ng mga kapatid ko at ng family ko, you are not just now one of the best actors in the Philippines, you are one of the best actors of the world. Nakakakilig," he said in an interview on Star Magic's "Inside News."

"Kahit ano pa ang sabihin niyo sa akin, kinikilig ako sa idea na I am one of the best actors of the world," he added.

Arcilla went on to express hope that he will have more projects with global appeal, saying it has always been his dream to reach a wider audience.

"Kung natalo ko sila, [it means] I did something na nandoon na sa level na I can communicate to the global audience, that I can give a performance that everyone can relate to. And wow, you know what I mean? Wow! Nagawa ko 'yon, ganoon na pala ang nagagawa ko," he said.

"I am so happy. Sana dumami pa ang project ko na global 'yung appeal. Para tuloy-tuloy na ito because that's really my dream."

Watch more on iWantTFC

If given a chance, Arcilla wants to be the first Filipino villain of DC's "Batman."

"If I can be one of Batman's first Filipino villains, why not? Ang Filipino [ay] part na ng global community. We are already part, loved by the global community of the things that we can do," he said.

The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world and is counted among the three most prestigious, alongside Cannes and Berlin.

Arcilla is the first Southeast Asian talent to win best actor in Venice, in its 78-year history.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC