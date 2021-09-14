Rico Blanco performs "Pinoy Tayo" on ASAP Natin 'To. ABS-CBN

After launching the new version of the "Pinoy Big Brother" theme song, OPM icon Rico Blanco weighed in on the idea of him becoming a housemate in the famous yellow house.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Blanco was asked if he is interested in joining the reality series and what kind of a housemate he would be.

Blanco answered it in jest, saying he might be evicted soon from the Big Brother house for being noisy.

"They're gonna get a free concert every day. In fact, they might kick me out. They might want to kick me out kasi, 'Ang ingay naman niyan. Bakit ba tugtog nang tugtog 'yan, kanta nang kanta? I-evict na nga natin 'yan,'" the singer said.

Pressed if he will accept an invitation to go inside the house, Blanco initially agreed but pointed out his responsibilities he will be setting aside should he become a housemate.

"Kailangan ko lang magpaalam sa mga artist na mina-manage ko. Magpaalam lang ako nang maayos. Kasi meron tayong mga artist na mina-manage. Let's just say wala 'yun. I think that would be interesting," Blanco quipped.

The veteran performer went on to share that he was asked before by his relatives about joining "PBB," but they all realized Blanco will not be a cooperative housemate.

"I had this conversation before with my family when we're watching [PBB] kasi paborito siya ng lola ko. 'Yun ang bonding namin. My relatives would ask, 'Ikaw, kung papasok ka? Ay, wag na lang ikaw kasi makikipagsagutan ka kay Kuya,'" he said.

"Magpapaliwanag daw ako. Hindi ako magpapatalo. Kaya ako, 'Oo nga wag na lang ako.' Maybe not me. Sige wag na lang," Blanco added.

The singer, who recently revealed his relationship with Maris Racal, is the new voice of the iconic "PBB" theme song "Pinoy Ako" which has been retitled to "Pinoy Tayo" in time for the upcoming reopening of the reality show for its 10th season.

According to Blanco, he was excited when he heard the project from ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, but he did not accept it immediately.

"Support ako agad. Pero sabi ko teka lang ha, pag-aaralan ko 'yung kanta. Excited ako pero alam kong revered and valued na 'yung composition. Inisip ko kung paano ito magiging akin at the same time ma-preserve ko 'yung essence niya. Dun ako nakatutok the whole time," he explained.

For Manalo, who is celebrating his 20th year in the music industry, it was an unexpected collaboration.

"Iniisip ko na talaga 'yung anniversary ko and my anniversary project. May lineup na pero di alam ni Sir Rico, last year pa lineup ko andun na pangalan niya... Dream ko na [si] Sir Rico ang [kakanta ng] 'Pinoy Tayo,'" Manalo admitted.

The OPM artists eventually agreed to do the project after a few days, but carefully thought of the new offerings he could give to the song.

"Binabaliktad ko 'yung kanta. He [Manalo] wants me to be me and put more of me in the song. There's nothing wrong with the original but he asked me to interpret it. I put these small elements that you hear from my song all these time," Blanco said.

